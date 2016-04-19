Pearl Jam cancel North Carolina gig over 'bathroom bill'

Pearl Jam have pulled out of tomorrow night’s scheduled show in Raleigh, North Carolina, in protest over the controversial ‘bathroom bill.’

The grunge icons say they have decided to cancel the gig over North Carolina’s recently passed HB2 law which dictates that people must use public bathrooms according to the gender on their birth certificate and not their current identity.

This is seen as discriminatory against the LGBT community and transgender people in particular.

Bruce Springsteen brought the issue to worldwide attention when he cancelled a show in Greensboro earlier this month.

Pearl Jam say: “It is with deep consideration and much regret that we must cancel the Raleigh show in North Carolina on April 20. This will be upsetting to those who have tickets and you can be assured that we are equally frustrated by the situation.”

“The HB2 law that was recently passed is a despicable piece of legislation that encourages discrimination against an entire group of American citizens.

“The practical implications are expansive and its negative impact upon basic human rights is profound. We want America to be a place where no one can be turned away from a business because of who they love or fired from their job for who they are.”

As well as cancelling the show, Pearl Jam say they will provide funds to local groups opposed to the so-called ‘bathroom bill.’

Meanwhile, Boston have cancelled three shows in North Carolina scheduled for May 4, 5 and 6. Frontman Tom Scholz says: “HB2 has the appearance of an oppressive discriminatory law against a small minority, who already have to deal with a narrow-minded world regarding issues beyond their control which they did nothing to bring upon themselves.”