Slipknot are bringing Knotfest to Brazil

Slipknot have announced the first ever Knotfest Brazil. It'll take place at the 103,000-capacity Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo, on December 19 2021.

The São Paulo event will feature a total of 10 bands spread across two stages, with tickets going on sale at 10am Brasilia time this Thursday.

There will also be two VIP options: an Unsainted package which includes an official poster for the event signed by the members of Slipknot and limited edition merch, and a Maggot package. Both packages include early entry to the festival, access to the Knotzone viewing area, access to exclusive VIP bathrooms, and far too many other exciting things to list here.

Three weeks ago Slipknot teased a video in which the 18-legged Iowan hate machine hinted at events to come in Brazil, Columbia and Chile, so stay tuned for further announcements.

The first Knotfest took place over two weekends in Council Bluffs, Iowa and Somerset, Wisconsin in August 2012, and the festival has since expanded to include shows in Japan, Mexico, Colombia and France, where the event was held in conjunction with the long-running Hellfest.

Late last year Slipknot announced the inaugural UK Knotfest, which was due to take place at the The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22. Like so many other events it fell victim to 2020's cruel adventure, as did the Knotfest At Sea cruse. Also slated for August 2020, it was initially postponed until August 21 before being postponed a second time, "for the foreseeable future."

Knotfest Japan 2020 similarly bit the dust, but is scheduled to return in early next year. The event will take place on January 10 and 11 in Tokyo, with Slipknot headlining both days. Also confirmed are Marilyn Manson, Crossfaith, Suicide Silence, Anthrax, Babymetal Man With A Mission, and many more.

Earlier this month, Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan revealed that the band have begun writing their new album.

Speaking during a livestream to promote the band’s No.9 Iowa Whiskey, Clown revealed: “We're taking this time to write some new music. So for the last week, we've been just having a good time, eating a lot of food and writing good music. So we're having a good time."