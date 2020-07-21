Slipknot postpone Knotfest At Sea plans “for the foreseeable future”

Slipknot have issued a statement postponing their Knotfest At Sea music cruise “for the foreseeable future.”

The inaugural event was originally planned to take place next month, but those plans were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the band moving the event into 2021.

Now they say next year’s Knotfest At Sea won’t take place due to "unforeseen scheduling factors."

Slipknot say: “We previously shared that Knotfest At Sea would be postponed from August 2020 to August 2021. Due to unforeseen scheduling factors since then, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Knotfest At Sea for the foreseeable future.

“We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of the Knotfest At Sea community, this decision was not made easily. All currently booked guests will receive a full refund. While there are no immediate plans for Knotfest At Sea we do hope to get together again in the future.

“Join the Knotfest At Sea email list to stay in the loop with any future sailings."

Slipknot cancelled all their summer 2020 tour dates back in May, which included the cruise along with their Knotfest Roadshow and Knotfest UK events.

They then launched a new online service on the Knotfest website, with a range of live sets, interviews and more.

During the downtime, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has been working on his debut solo album, and recently reported he was planning on releasing the first two tracks from the record simultaneously.