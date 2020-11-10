Slipknot have started writing their new album

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has revealed the band have begun writing their new album.

Speaking during a livestream to promote the band’s No.9 Iowa Whiskey. Clown revealed: “We're taking this time to write some new music. So for the last week, we've been just having a good time, eating a lot of food and writing good music. So we're having a good time.

"Since everybody's taken a lot of time off, we thought we'd utilize it by getting together and do what we probably do best, which is write music."

"So it's been good, because there's no pressure. It's not like we have to. We're doing it 'cause we want to. And it's just been a blessing, because boredom can set in. And I know all of us in the world are going crazy, so we're really lucky to be able to be together and do what we love most."

“We’re obviously thinking about what the next album could be like,” Corey Taylor said earlier this year of the follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind. “And [Clown]’s in this trippy place, dude, which is rad. I love it when he’s in this crazy mindset, because I know I’m gonna hear stuff that I’ve never heard before. He’s so goddamn creative, and that inspires Jim [Root, guitar]. And all the tumblers really start to fall. So it’s pretty rad. I can’t wait.”

The band recently teased South American Knotfest dates for 2021 in a short teaser video, with shows expected to take place in Brazil, Colombia and Chile.