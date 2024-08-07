“Nothing you are about to hear tonight was written after 1999!” Watch Slipknot kick off their anniversary tour by playing nothing but old school cuts - including two songs not played in almost 25 years

Old school boiler suits and songs from the debut album era only?! This was a very special Slipknot show

Corey Taylor on stage last night
Last night (Tuesday, August 6), masked metal titans Slipknot kicked off their 25th anniversary tour in some style, decimating the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indianapolis with a brutalising fourteen-song set that was packing a decidedly old school twist. The show, which officially launches a celebratory world tour marking a whole quarter-century since the release of the band's game-changing debut album, boasted a setlist comprised of nothing but cuts from that era, including the dusting off of two fan favourites that haven't been played in almost twenty five years.

 "Nothing you will hear tonight was written after 1999," remarked Corey Taylor at one point to a chorus of cheers, and the Iowan icons made good on his word. Opening with a ferocious triple-hit of (sic), Eyeless and Wait And Bleed, Slipknot then rattled through more classic cuts, including No Life and longtime fan favourite Scissors, neither of which had been played live since 2000. Other rarities aired included Get This (played for the first time since 2019), Me Inside (first time since 2015) and Only One (2012). 

The band added to the old school theme by dressing in the red boiler suits that paid homage to their classic era that were debuted earlier this year, as well as some classic-looking masks, including a particularly horrifying, nostalgic visage donned by frontman Corey Taylor.

Watch footage of the band playing their anniversary show via the videos below, and check out the full setlist from the gig just below that. Slipknot's world tour will take them through North America, Central and South America and the UK and Europe through the rest of 2024. It remains uncertain whether the band will continue to ignore any post-1999 material for the rest of the tour.

Slipknot: Scissors (first time live since 2000 - first show of 25th Anniversary Tour) - Aug. 6, 2024 - YouTube Slipknot: Scissors (first time live since 2000 - first show of 25th Anniversary Tour) - Aug. 6, 2024 - YouTube
Watch On
Slipknot: Only One (first time live since 2012 - first show of 25th Anniversary Tour) - Aug. 6, 2024 - YouTube Slipknot: Only One (first time live since 2012 - first show of 25th Anniversary Tour) - Aug. 6, 2024 - YouTube
Watch On
Slipknot: No Life (first time live since 2000 - first show of 25th Anniversary Tour) - Aug. 6, 2024 - YouTube Slipknot: No Life (first time live since 2000 - first show of 25th Anniversary Tour) - Aug. 6, 2024 - YouTube
Watch On

Slipknot setlist Ruoff Music Center 2024

(SIC)
Eyeless
Wait And Bleed
Get This
Eeyore
Me Inside
Liberate
Purity’
Prosthetics
No Life
Only One
Spit It Out
Surfacing
Scissors

