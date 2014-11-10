Sleepwave set debut UK headline shows

Sleepwave have confirmed their first-ever UK headline shows in December.

They’re set around the band’s Wembley Arena appearance with Bring Me The Horizon on December 5.

Former Underoath singer Spencer Chamberlain’s outfit will play London’s Barfly on December 4 followed by two shows at the Fighting Cocks in Kingston on December 6.

Chamberlain says: “We’re about to fly overseas for the first time, to play with our friends Bring Me The Horizon and Young Guns. After finding out about this awesome show we decided to play a couple of small club shows during our visit.

“Come witness our first appearance in the UK – and see what Broken Compass is like live!”

Sleepwave’s debut album was launched earlier this year. They’ve just released a video for their track The Wolf.

Dec 04: London Barfly

Dec 05: London SSE Arena Wembley

Dec 06: Kingston Fighting Cocks – 2 shows