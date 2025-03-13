Sleep Token announce new album Even In Arcadia – listen to saxophone-powered lead single Emergence now

Sleep Token have kicked off their long-hyped new era in bold fashion, announcing a new album, detailing a new tour and releasing a new song.

The masked metal sensations will put out their fourth record Even In Arcadia on May 9 via RCA. Its lead single Emergence, packing the usual mix of big riffs and smooth hooks plus a bonus saxophone solo, is now streaming, and the band will play across North America in September and October.

Listen to the song, see the new album’s artwork and get details of their newly announced live dates below.

The band say of Even In Arcadia: “This new chapter follows [2023 album] Take Me Back To Eden and continues the unfolding journey, where Sleep Token further intertwines the boundaries of sound and emotion, dissolving into something otherworldly.”

Sleep Token, arguably the fastest-rising metal stars of this century, have been teasing a ‘new era’ since they played their first arena show at London’s Wembley Arena in December 2023. The four-piece unveiled new masks at the concert, and designer Lani Hernandez-David coyly told Metal Hammer: “There’s definitely a new era coming, but I won’t speak too much on that, because I’m not really clued up on it.”

Since then, Sleep Token have trekked across North America and sold-out multiple arenas across Europe. In February 2024, they signed to RCA (home of Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky, Britney Spears and other pop-culture giants) and announced, “Welcome to the new era.”

In November, Sleep Token were announced as one of the three headliners of Download festival 2025. The weekender, which has a capacity of up to 100,000, will also be headlined this year by Green Day and Korn. It will take place from June 13 to 15 at Castle Donington in Leicestershire.

This year, teases of new Sleep Token music have come thick and fast. On March 7, the band posted a video depicting a black flamingo with the caption, “Prepare for a new offering.” Another video with the same caption followed on Wednesday (March 12).

Outside of the Download slot and North American tour, Sleep Token will perform at Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, which will take place in Nürberg and Nuremberg simultaneously from June 6 to 8. They also have a set at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 18.

Sleep Token - Emergence - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: RCA)

Jun 06–08: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 06–08: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Donington Download festival, UK

Sep 16: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Sep 17: Orlando Kia Center, FL

Sep 18: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 20: Greensboro First Horizon Coliseum, NC

Sep 22: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 23: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 24: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 27: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 28: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 30: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 01: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Oct 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 05: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 07: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 08: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 10: Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA