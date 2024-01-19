"North America shall gather in Worship once again": Sleep Token announce US and Canada tour dates, including two festival appearances

Sleep Token have announced a spring-time tour of North America.

Vessel and co. will be joined by Empire State Bastard for their The Teeth of God tour, which will take in appearances at the Sick New World weekender in Las Vegas (April 27), and the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio (May 18).

News of the tour will come as a blessed relief to Sleep Token fans who were thrown into panic earlier this week when the band wiped their Instagram account, and added the words "nothing lasts forever" to their bio.



Some fans were concerned that the deletion was sparked by a recent leak of a band member's identity online, not only putting the band's anonymity at risk, but also their safety.

There was understandable outrage at this invasion of privacy, which saw an individual share the birth certificate of one of the members, known as III, on the internet. The official document revealed their identity as well as their home address, causing the musician to delete all of their own social media accounts.

Sleep Token's The Teeth Of God tour will kick off on April 27 at the Sick New World festival, which will be headlined by Slipknot and System of a Down, and carry on through to May 28, when Vessel's band will drop the curtain on the trek with the second of two shows at Toronto's Massey Hall.

The band will play:



Apr 27: Sick New World festival, Las Vegas, NV

Apr 30: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

May 01: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Revel, NM

May 03: Austin, Texas – H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park, TX

May 04: Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory, TX

May 06: Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center, FL

May 07: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 08: Asheville, NC – Exploreasheville.com Arena, NC

May 10: St. Louis, MO – The Factory, MO

May 12: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 14: Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall, IA

May 15: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed, IL

May 16: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed, IL

May 18: Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, OJ

May 19: Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center, PA

May 20: Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia, PA

May 22: New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall, NY

May 24: Boston, MA – MGM Music at Fenway, MA

May 25: Montreal Place Bell, Canada

May 27: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

May 28: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada