"Prepare for a new offering." Sleep Token are teasing us again

Sleep Token have got fans excited about a potential new release – which the band appear to be strongly suggesting in a new social media post.

They have posted a short video showing a black flamingo turning its head towards the viewer, soundtracked by some eerie audio and accompanied with the caption: "Prepare for a new offering."

The URL sleep-token.com is also included in the post, and it re-directs to the recently-launched Show Me How To Dance Forever URL. The landing page gives the option to "pre-save on Spotify" or "pre-add on Apple".

In recent weeks, Sleep Token have been leaving a breadcrumb trail teasing what appears to be a new album. The new website sees the band unveil two factions – House Veridian and Feathered Host – with fans being asked to pick one.

Those factions each now have their own social media accounts and both posting a piece of sheet music online.

Sleep Token have not officially announced their new album yet, but with the band set to headline Download for the first time this summer, the big reveal of what will be their fourth album must be just around the corner.

Their most recent album, Take Me Back To Eden, was released in 2023.

Metal Hammer's review of the record described it as "Sleep Token’s strongest effort to date."

It added: "And, while they’ll always be Marmite, there’s no question it will delight those already onboard. This is a record that not only expands the band’s universe and continues to prod metal’s boundaries, but considers what it means to be human."

Watch the new teaser below.