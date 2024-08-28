Sleep Token, Bring Me The Horizon, Jinjer, more added to 2025 Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park lineups

German metal festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park have added 13 new bands to their 2025 lineups.

Bring Me The Horizon will headline the two weekenders, which will take place in Nürberg and Nuremberg from June 6 to 8, alongside the previously announced Slipknot. Further down the bill will be Sleep Token, Jinjer, Idles, Biffy Clyro, Lorna Shore, Powerwolf, The Ghost Inside and more. See the poster with every announced name so far below.

Tickets to both Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park are now available to buy.

Slipknot were announced as the twin festivals’ first band in June. The dates are the first they’ve confirmed for 2025 and will follow a stacked 2024 for the nu metal nine-piece. They are currently celebrating 25 years of their self-titled debut album and will tour European arenas in December, with support from Scottish metalcore bruisers Bleed From Within.

Bring Me The Horizon surprise-released their latest album, Post Human: Nex Gen, earlier this year and have been touring extensively in 2024. Before the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park shows, the UK pop-metal force will tour Central and South America in November and December.

Sleep Token released third album Take Me Back To Eden to critical acclaim last year. The album’s second single, The Summoning, blew up on Tiktok in January 2023 and helped thrust the masked prog metal cult to mainstream fame. They’ll play multiple arena shows in the UK and on the continent’s mainland later this year.

Jinjer returned with their first new music in three years earlier this month. The single Someone’s Daughter is expected to appear on an as-yet-unannounced fifth studio album, which has been fully recorded.

This year, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park were headlined by Die Ärzte, Green Day and Måneskin. Avenged Sevenfold, Parkway Drive, Corey Taylor and Machine Head also had prominent places on the bill.