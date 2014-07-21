Sleep wake after 18 years

Sleep have released a stream of The Clarity – their first track in 18 years.

The stoner metal band regrouped in 2009 but hadn’t written any music since 1996 albums Jerusalem and Dopesmoker, which were released in 1999 and 2003 respectively.

Fans will be pleased to note that, despite the addition of drummer Jason Roeder, who replaced Chris Hakius in 2010, not too much has changed.

Asked if The Clarity is a lyrical follow-up to Dopesmoker, Al Cisneros and Matt Pike tell NPR: “The Clarity is a follow-up to a lifetime of marijuana enjoyment.”

Sleep tour the US at the end of August.