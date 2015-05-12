Bostaph can live with state of industry

Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph says he’s happy to work in a music industry where bands make most of their money on the road.

But he still doesn’t believe they should be forced to give up their recorded work for free. Bostaph tells Pop Culture Madness: “I’ve never been fortunate enough to put a record out and tour minimally to make a living. I’ve always been on the road – and I love it. “It’s not about staying at home and sitting by the swimming pool, whatever that means. It’s about getting out and playing. We were off for five months and I started going crazy.” Slayer are gearing up for the launch of their 11th album, which is complete except for the artwork. He’s not allowed to reveal its title yet – but when it does arrive, it could become one of the most-pirated records of the year. Bostaph says: “People being able to appropriate music for free, that’s not right. I don’t think people should go into poverty to buy something, but I don’t believe we, as artists, should invest so much in what we do then give it away. “I’d like to see change. How that changes, so the fans can get what they want and we can support ourselves? I don’t know.” Slayer are the cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now. An in-depth interview covers why the band feel Holt was the only man to replace Hanneman, and how the co-founder’s death created a new level of communication between Tom Araya and Kerry King.