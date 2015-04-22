Slayer brought together by Hanneman's death

Slayer frontman Tom Araya says the death of Jeff Hanneman has brought the band closer together.

Araya tells Metal Hammer that he and Kerry King have had to change their working relationship since Hanneman’s passing in 2013.

He says: “Losing Jeff has brought us together somewhat. We’ve had to open up a line of communication. Kerry’s very black and white. I’m not a black and white person, but that’s Kerry. We’ve had to talk and that’s not been the case in the past.

“I talked to Jeff a lot. I could pick up the phone and call him and we’d talk, but that’s not been the norm with me and Kerry. But with everything that’s been going on, we’ve had to open up a dialogue to make sure we can communicate our thoughts to each other without pissing each other off.”

Slayer are set to release their new album later this year – their first since Hanneman’s death and since the sacking of Dave Lombardo. Guitarist Gary Holt and drummer Paul Bostaph have been involved in the recording sessions.

The band released new track When The Stillness Comes for Record Store Day.

