Slayer confirm North American dates

Slayer have confirmed a 2016 North American tour.

Plans surfaced last week with the announcement of a date in Philadelphia on March 3. Now the band have revealed a further 20 dates, kicking off on February 19 in Chicago.

They’re hitting the road in support of 11th album Repentless, released earlier this year. And as previously reported, they’ll be joined on the trek by Testament and Carcass.

Tom Araya and co are currently on tour across Europe and will return to the UK in August to headline Bloodstock at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

Feb 29: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 22: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Feb 24: Richmond The National, VA

Feb 26: Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

Feb 27: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 29: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Mar 02: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Mar 03: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Mar 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Mar 06: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 08: Columbus The LC Pavilion, OH

Mar 09: Madison Orpheum Theatre, WI

Mar 11: St Paul Myth, MN

Mar 12: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Mar 14: Calgary Macewan Hall, AB

Mar 15: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Mar 17: Boise Revolution Center, ID

Mar 19: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Mar 20: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 22: San Francisco Warfield Theater, CA

Mar 26: Las Vegas The Joint, NV