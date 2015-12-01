Slayer are headlining Bloodstock 2016

The third and final headliner has been announced for next year’s Bloodstock festival and it’s the mighty, the legendary, the evil… SLAYER!

Having headlined the UK’s premier metal festival back in 2013, the thrash titans are coming back for 2016 with the monstrous Repentless under their belts and a lust for violence.

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Bloodstock, as always!” says Kerry King. “Come party with Slayer and watch us wreck the place!“

Slayer will be closing the Sunday night of Bloodstock and join other headliners Mastodon and Twisted Sister. Also announced for the Derbyshire weekender are Behemoth, Venom, Rotting Christ, Dragonforce, Anthrax, Gojira, Satyricon and Paradise Lost.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, from August 11 to 14.

