Slayer to tour US with Testament and Carcass

Slayer have announced they’ll tour North America next year with Testament and Carcass.

The thrash icons have confirmed the first date of the trip as they continue to support the release of 11th album Repentless.

The three bands appear at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 3. More dates will be announced in due course.

Repentless is Slayer’s first album since the death of Jeff Hanneman in 2013. Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, who’d been standing in since 2011, recently said: “People have asked me, ‘What do you think is the most important thing you brought to Slayer?’ It sounds like a really hippie way to say it – I’d say it’s unity.

“I’m really close to everybody in the band. I maybe have been a bridge in keeping everybody smiling. I’m always in a good mood. I’m a hard guy to piss off.”

Slayer have three dates remaining of their UK tour with Anthrax, then they head to Europe.

Slayer: how they became the most shocking band in music