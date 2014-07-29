Slash wishes Classic Rock a Happy 200th

Slash has recorded a short film congratulating Classic Rock magazine for publishing its 200th edition. The guitarist, whose next album World On Fire is released as a Classic Rock fanpack, is effusive in his praise for Classic Rock.

“It’s an honour to have been involved in Classic Rock to this extent”, says Slash. “Classic Rock is one of the best, most broad-minded, comprehensive, rock’n’roll magazines. It’s probably one of the only interesting ones worth reading, to tell you the truth!”

Classic Rock’s Slash Fan Pack includes the World On Fire album, a metal pin badge plus an in-depth, 116 page full-colour magazine dedicated to every aspect of how the album was written and recorded. The magazine will feature exclusive new interviews with Slash, Myles Kennedy, the band members, the album’s producer Michael Baskette and Slash and Myles’ full track by-track breakdown of the new release.

The magazine also includes an exclusive photo shoot for Classic Rock Presents… featuring Slash’s favourite new guitars plus exclusive fly-on-the-wall pics from inside the studio, competitions and much more.

Plus If you pre-order via myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/slash before 12pm (GMT) on Monday 11 August you will receive an exclusive personalised giant poster featuring your name.