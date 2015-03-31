Slash live DVD coming in June

Slash will release a live DVD filmed during his World On Fire tour on June 15, it’s been confirmed.

Live At The Roxy 25.9.14 was recorded at the Hollywood theatre during the axeman’s World On Fire tour with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. The show was broadcast on US network DirecTV last year.

Along with the DVD/Blu-ray release, the live set will also be issued on 2CD, 3LP and on digital formats. It features tracks from throughout the guitarist’s career, including material from his Guns n’Roses and Velvet Revolver days.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are currently on tour across South America and will play this year’s Download festival at Donington Park on the weekend of June 12-14.

Earlier this month, TeamRock reviewed all 10 of Slash’s official albums from Appetite For Destruction through to World On Fire.

Tracklist

Ghost 2. Nightrain 3. Back From Cali 4. You Could Be Mine 5. Rocket Queen 6. Bent To Fly 7. Starlight 8. You’re A Lie 9. World On Fire 10. Anastasia 11. Sweet Child O’ Mine 12. Slither 13. Paradise City

Bonus tracks