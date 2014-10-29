Slash, Biffy to play MTV Awards show

Slash and Biffy Clyro have confirmed a show at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Friday, November 7 as part of MTV’s European Music Awards celebrations.

Ozzy Osbourne will receive the annual Global Icon Award at the city’s SSE Hydro on Sunday, November 9, following appearances by Royal Blood, Calvin Harris, Nicki Minaj and others.

Slash says of the intimate Friday show, to be filmed for later broadcast across the globe: “I can’t wait to bring the rock back to MTV and the world stage from Glasgow.”

Local heroes Biffy Clyro add: “Four words – Biffy, Slash, MTV, Glasgow! Three words – dream come true!”

Tickets for the show will only be made available to fans of the two bands via Ticketweb on Friday (October 31). Public voting in a number of MTV EMA categories is underway now.

Slash recently release third solo album World On Fire via a Classic Rock Fanpack, which reached number 7 in the UK charts.