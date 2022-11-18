Slam Dunk festival to go international with events in France and Italy in 2023

Slam Dunk, the UK's favourite pop-punk and melodic hardcore festival, is expanding into mainland Europe next summer, staging new events in France and Italy.

Having already confirmed the festival's return to Hatfield (May 27) and Leeds (May 28), with Enter Shikari and The Offspring set to headline, the event's promoters have today confirmed that the festival will debut in France (June 2, in Lyon) and in Italy (June 2 and 3, in Rimini).

The Offspring will headline the French festival, and they'll co-headline the Italian weekender with fellow Californians Rancid. Billy Talent and Simple Plan will also appear at both events, with Enter Shikari, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and Anti-Flag among the other attractions on the Italian bill.

Tickets for the new festivals will go on sale on Tuesday, November 22 at 10am, from slamdunkfestival.com

(Image credit: Slam Dunk )

(Image credit: Slam Dunk)

A strong bill has already been confirmed for Slam Dunk in the UK, with Bowling For Soup, Billy Talent, Less Than Jake, Creeper, Four Year Strong, Malevolence, Holding Absence, Trash Boat, Zebrahead, Maggie Lindemann, NOAHFINNCE, Real Friends, Grayscale, Charlotte Sands, Destroy Boys, Fit For A King, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Girlfriends.

The festival have additionally confirmed exclusive reunion performances, from The Academy Is and Kids In Glass Houses, who will celebrating the 15th anniversary of their 2008 debut album Smart Casual.



Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds says, "I’ve been intoxicated by the idea of headlining Slam Dunk again ever since our Take To The Skies celebration headline set back in 2017. It’s such a great festival, always nails its bills, and has the added bonus that us lads can actually cycle to the Southern date, being that Hatfield is a neighbouring town to us!



"In fact, essentially, this will be our biggest 'hometown' show ever, now that the festival has grown even more. I cannot wait. In fact, I will not wait. I demand we play this tomorrow!