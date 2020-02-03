Skunk Anansie announce UK tour - as Skin is revealed on The Masked Singer

Skunk Anansie have announced a UK tour which will take place later this year.

The band will play a total of 16 shows, with three dates ined up for June, while the remaining 13 will take place throughout October, November and December.

Skunk Anansie roared back last year with the track What You Do For Love – and that will be followed this coming Friday (February 7) by another track titled This Means War.

A video for This Means War will also be released on Friday – the same day tickets for the UK tour go on general sale. Both songs will be made available as a double a-side single in April.

It’s also been revealed that Skunk Anansie vocalist Skin will chart her life story in her upcoming memoir, which is set for release in September on a date still to be finalised through Simon and Schuster. Skin has co-written the book with Lucy O’Brien.

The news come after Skin was finally unmasked over the weekend on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

Skin, who was disguised as a giant duck on the show, and covered tracks including Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On Prayer, finally revealed her identity to a shocked panel on Saturday evening, which included Kelly and Sharon Osbourne.

Speaking after the show, Skin said: “I chose The Duck because it was so completely alien and completely different to me. I just thought it was funny because I love a rubber duck in the bath.

“I thought it would be a ridiculous, mad, crazy thing to do and nobody would guess it… and I was right!”

Watch video of Skin being unmasked on Saturday night below.