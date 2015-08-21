Skindred offer Rude Boys film as album bonus

Skindred will issue their Rude Boys For Life documentary as an exclusive bonus DVD with the deluxe edition of upcoming album Volume.

It’s released on October 30 via Napalm Records, while Rude Boys For Life documents the band’s life on the road and gives sneak peeks at the Welsh ‘ragga metal’ outfit in the studio.

It was created form over 1000 hours of live footage from the group’s 17-year career and is directed by Skindred DJ Dan Sturgess.

On Volume, frontman Benji Webbe previously said: “Life is an influence. Going to the pub and having a pint, there’s just so many lyrics there. Everything I’ve ever known, been taught or seen has gone into my songs.

“I want to be that guy who encourages somebody – all my favourite records have said something to me personally, and that’s what I want to portray in Skindred.”

Skindred have lined up a UK winter tour with (hed) p.e and Yashin.

Volume tracklist

01. Under Attack 02. Volume 03. Hit The Ground 04. Shut Ya Mouth 05. I 06. The Healing 07. Sound The Siren 08. Saying It Now 09. II 10. Straight Jacket 11. III 12. No Justice 13. Stand Up 14. Three Words