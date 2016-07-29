Skindred announce European tour with Zebrahead

Skindred have announced a European tour with Zebrahead this winter.

The two bands will play 13 shows in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in November and December.

Skindred drummer Arya Goggin says: “Skindred and Zebrahead have had a long history as friends and this will be the first time in that history that we can tour together.

“This will certainly be a party tour, so pretox your livers and get your dancing shoes on. Germany has some of the best crowds in the world and this is the most extensive German tour we’ve ever done. We are so excited to Pump Up The Volume.”

Last month vocalist Benji Webbe and Goggin told TeamRock that they don’t trust anything in rock’n’roll except themselves and their music.

Jul 30: Civray Festival Au Fil Du Son, France

Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 12: Alicante Levendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Mutiny, TX

Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX

Oct 01: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life Fest, KY

Nov 29: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 30: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany

Dec 01: Wetzikon Hall Of Fame, Switzerland

Dec 02: Saalbach Bergfestival, Austria

Dec 06: Leipzbig Conne Island, Germany

Dec 07: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 08: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany

Dec 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 10: Kiel Max, Germany

Dec 11: Hannover Faust, Germany

Dec 13: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany

Dec 14: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Dec 15: Erfurt HSD, Germany

