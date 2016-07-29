Skindred announce European tour with Zebrahead

Skindred have announced a European tour with Zebrahead this winter.
The two bands will play 13 shows in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in November and December.
Skindred drummer Arya Goggin says: “Skindred and Zebrahead have had a long history as friends and this will be the first time in that history that we can tour together.
“This will certainly be a party tour, so pretox your livers and get your dancing shoes on. Germany has some of the best crowds in the world and this is the most extensive German tour we’ve ever done. We are so excited to Pump Up The Volume.”
Last month vocalist Benji Webbe and Goggin told TeamRock that they don’t trust anything in rock’n’roll except themselves and their music.
Skindred tour dates 2016
Jul 30: Civray Festival Au Fil Du Son, France
Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary
Aug 12: Alicante Levendas Del Rock, Spain
Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK
Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA
Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Mutiny, TX
Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX
Oct 01: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life Fest, KY
Nov 29: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Nov 30: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany
Dec 01: Wetzikon Hall Of Fame, Switzerland
Dec 02: Saalbach Bergfestival, Austria
Dec 06: Leipzbig Conne Island, Germany
Dec 07: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Dec 08: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany
Dec 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Dec 10: Kiel Max, Germany
Dec 11: Hannover Faust, Germany
Dec 13: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany
Dec 14: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Dec 15: Erfurt HSD, Germany
