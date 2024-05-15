“Our live show is some next-level energy”: Ragga metal pioneers Skindred announce autumn UK tour

Skindred have announced their next UK tour.

The ragga metal four-piece will hit the road in October and November, playing nine dates to promote their 2023 album Smile.

Tickets are on sale now except for the Leicester and Oxford dates, which become available Friday (May 17).

The support acts are yet to be announced.

See the poster and full list of dates below.

Singer Benji Webbe comments: “Myself and my Brothers in Skindred are so excited to be heading back out on the road in the UK.

“We have had nothing but amazing vibes since we dropped our album Smile and due to the amount of messages we have received we head back out to some of our favourite hotspots in the UK to mash it up again in the way only Skindred can.

“This heavy metal punk rock reggae sound system is about to rock ya all even more.

“You might of heard the songs but I swear our live show is some next level energy ting brov, so grab your tickets & your helicopter propels & get involved in this Dred extravaganza.

“To the older Dredites & the new let’s bring the magic like only Skindred do. The Unity Sound rings true. So you know what to do.”

Skindred previously played across the UK on a March tour, which crescendoed with a headline show at London’s Wembley Arena.

Metal Hammer journalist Matt Mills attended the concert and gave it a glowing four-star review.

“[T]his evening heralds the most vulnerable Skindred that fans have ever seen. Yet, that only strengthens the connection between the band and the capital’s masses,” wrote Mills.

“Closing crowd-pleaser Warning inspires one of the biggest and most partisan Newport helicopters in history: the latest spectacular achievement in what, over the past 12 months, has been a staggering and long-deserved rise.”

(Image credit: Skindred)

Oct 18: Hull University

Oct 19: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 20: Sunderland Fire Station

Oct 24: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 25: Liverpool Olympia

Oct 26: Leicester O2 Academy

Oct 31: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 01: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Nov 02: Oxford O2 Academy

Get tickets.