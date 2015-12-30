Skid Row split with Harnell

Skid Row have split with vocalist Tony Harnell, he’s reported.

The former TNT frontman had only joined the band in April, after they dismissed Johnny Solinger following a 14-year stint with the band.

Harnell says in a tweet: “I’m sorry to inform everyone that I’m no longer the lead singer for Skid Row. I thank the fans for their love and support!”

He hasn’t provided any further information. The band are yet to comment.

Bassist Rachel Bolan said of the split with Solinger: “Sometimes things just end. People go in different directions and grow apart and you have to make a decision.” But he added: “He will always be our brother.”

He also ruled out a reunion with original singer Sebastian Bach, who left in 1999, saying: “It wasn’t something that we entertained. It’s just something that we didn’t even think about.”