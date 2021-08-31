Sixx AM reveal new Hits album with reworking of Skin

Sixx AM have announced that they’ll release a new album titled Hits on October 19 to coincide with Nikki Sixx’s new memoir The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx.
The album released through Better Noise Music will contain 20 tracks from Sixx, DJ Ashba and James Michael and include six previously unreleased songs including the brand new single The First 21 which was inspired by the book.
The other rarities are Talk To Me (Radio Mix), Penetrate, Waiting All My Life, Life Is Beautiful (piano vocal) and a rock mix of Skin which you can check out below. Skin originally appeared on Sixx AM’s second studio album This Is Gonna Hurt.
In addition, the band have created a new Spotify playlist titled Sixx AM: 101 which features all their tracks in one place, with a run time of over five hours.
Both Hits and The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx are now available to pre-order.
Sixx AM: Hits
1. Life is Beautiful
2. This is Gonna Hurt
3. Lies of the Beautiful People
4. Pray for Me
5. Rise
6. Stars
7. Maybe It’s Time
8. Skin
9. Belly of the Beast
10. Are You With Me Now
11. Girl with Golden Eyes
12. Accidents Can Happen
13. Gotta Get it Right
14. We Will Not Go Quietly
15. The First 21
16. Talk to Me – Radio mix
17. Penetrate
18. Waiting All My Life
19. Skin - Rock Mix
20. Life is Beautiful – piano vocal
