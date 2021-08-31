Sixx AM reveal new Hits album with reworking of Skin

Sixx AM have announced that they’ll release a new album titled Hits on October 19 to coincide with Nikki Sixx’s new memoir The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx.

The album released through Better Noise Music will contain 20 tracks from Sixx, DJ Ashba and James Michael and include six previously unreleased songs including the brand new single The First 21 which was inspired by the book.

The other rarities are Talk To Me (Radio Mix), Penetrate, Waiting All My Life, Life Is Beautiful (piano vocal) and a rock mix of Skin which you can check out below. Skin originally appeared on Sixx AM’s second studio album This Is Gonna Hurt.

In addition, the band have created a new Spotify playlist titled Sixx AM: 101 which features all their tracks in one place, with a run time of over five hours.

Both Hits and The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx are now available to pre-order.

(Image credit: Sixx AM)

Sixx AM: Hits

1. Life is Beautiful

2. This is Gonna Hurt

3. Lies of the Beautiful People

4. Pray for Me

5. Rise

6. Stars

7. Maybe It’s Time

8. Skin

9. Belly of the Beast

10. Are You With Me Now

11. Girl with Golden Eyes

12. Accidents Can Happen

13. Gotta Get it Right

14. We Will Not Go Quietly

15. The First 21

16. Talk to Me – Radio mix

17. Penetrate

18. Waiting All My Life

19. Skin - Rock Mix

20. Life is Beautiful – piano vocal