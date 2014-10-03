Sixx AM stream Modern Vintage

Sixx AM have streamed third album Modern Vintage in full ahead of its release next week.

Nikki Sixx’s outfit launch the follow-up to 2011’s This Is Gonna Hurt via Eleven Seven Music on October 7.

It’s their first to feature live drumming, with tracks laid down by Jeff Fabb of In This Moment. Guitarist DJ Ashba recently explained: “It was the first album where we actually felt it was important to capture that big album vibe we were going after. It really made a huge difference – it gave the songs a breath of fresh air which was really cool.”

Sixx AM recently launched a lyric video for opening track Stars.

Tracklist