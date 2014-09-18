Sixx AM launch Stars lyric vid

Sixx AM have release a lyric video for their track Stars.

It’s the opening song from upcoming album Modern Vintage which launches on October 7.

Last month, frontman James Michael revealed the track was one of their best, saying it gave him “goosebumps.”

He said: “I think Stars might be one of the best songs we’ve ever written – it’s one of the most aggressive rock songs we have. It gives me goosebumps every time I hear it.”

The band cover The Cars’ classic Drive on the album, which also features Foo Fighters’ sticksman Taylor Hawkins.

Modern Vintage tracklist