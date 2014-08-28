Sixx AM cover The Cars classic Drive

Sixx AM have made their cover of The Cars' track Drive available to stream.

The song is taken from Sixx AM’s third album Modern Vintage, released on October 6 via Eleven Seven Music.

Drive was a hit for The Cars in 1985. Sixx AM singer James Michael says: “It took us three records to do a cover song, but I’m so glad that we waited. And I’m so glad we chose to do the one we did.”

Bassist Nikki Sixx says they toyed with doing a cover of Elvin Bishop’s Fooled Around And Fell In Love before settling on Drive.

Sixx adds: “One day I called Michael up and just sang the opening line to Drive, and he said, ‘That’s a Sixx AM song.’ I think it was an opportunity to cover a song that is so defined that you have to be very careful not to wreck it. That song is so loved by so many people, including us, that we really wanted to pay a real tribute to it, and I believe we have.”

Modern Vintage tracklist