Sixx AM see Stars

Sixx AM have dropped a teaser for Stars, the first track on their forthcoming album Modern Vintage.

And frontman James Michael says the track came together “perfectly.”

“As far as a quintessential Sixx AM song, I think Stars might be one of the best songs we’ve ever written,” he says. “It does everything Sixx AM does on a heightened level. It’s one of the most aggressive rock songs we have – the tempo is a lot faster than we usually write.

“It’s one of those moments you always hope for as a songwriter, where the melody line, lyric and the track all marry. That chorus explodes – it gives me goosebumps every time I hear it, and I’ve heard it thousands of times.”

The band released the first taster from the album earlier this month, featuring Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters, saying they’d aimed to create a record that “confounds both expectation and categorisation.”

Modern Vintage, Sixx AM’s third record, is out on October 7.