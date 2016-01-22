Simo showcase studio sessions

Simo have released a behind-the-scenes video clip showcasing recording sessions for their upcoming album.

Let Love Show The Way is out on January 29 via Mascot Music and was recorded at the Big House in Macon, Georgia, with mainman JD Simo playing the guitar Duane Allman used on the first two Allman Brothers Band albums, and on Derek And The Dominoes’ classic track Layla.

Simo says of the album: “It’s something of a mission statement. We take what we do very seriously. We really care about the emotive content of what we do, we care about the music and care about how we play our instruments and how we present ourselves.

“We care a lot about that, which is a form of love and a form of respect. It’s a very important, simple concept that we maybe don’t pay enough attention to. It’s something we try and live as well as sing about.”

The band previously release album tracks I’ll Always Be Around, Becky’s Last Occupation and Long May You Sail from the album.

They head out on a US tour later this month before a run of dates across Europe in April.

Simo Let Love Show The Way tracklist

Stranger Blues Two Timin’ Woman Can’t Say Her Name I Lied Please Long May You Sail I’ll Always Be Around Becky’s Last Occupation I’d Rather Die In Vain Today I’m Here

High Hopes: Simo