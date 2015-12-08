Simo issue I’ll Always Be Around lyric video

Simo are teaming up with The Blues to premiere the lyric promo for their track I’ll Always Be Around.

The song is taken from their upcoming record Let Love Show the Way, which was recorded at Big House in Macon, Georgia – with singer-guitarist JD Simo playing the guitar Duane Allman used on the first two Allman Brothers Band albums, and on Derek And The Dominoes’ classic track Layla.

He says: “We don’t edit, and if there are overdubs, they’re minimal. I want it to be unaffected and pure. For me, the music that always resonates most is when a performance is captured. That’s what I love, and that’s what we go for.”

Joe Bonamassa has tipped the band for big things, describing frontman and guitarist JD Simo as “one of the best out there right now.”

Let Love Show the Way is set to be released via Provogue/Mascot Label Group on January 29. Simo previously issued a stream of Becky’s Last Occupation.