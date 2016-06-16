Simo, Aaron Keylock, Federal Charm to tour UK

Simo, Aaron Keylock and Federal Charm have announced a UK winter tour.

The run of 16 dates gets underway in Southampton on November 16 and will wrap up at London’s Islington O2 Academy on December 7.

Simo are supporting their latest album Let Love Show The Way, which was released earlier this year, while guitar prodigy Aaron Keylock is currently working on his debut album with producer and Supersonic Blues Machine man Fabrizio Grossi.

Manchester outfit Federal Charm issued their second record Across The Divide in 2015.

Tickets for all dates go on general sale on June 17 via The Gig Cartel.

Nov 16: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 17: Brighton Haunt

Nov 18: Cardiff Globe

Nov 19: Leek Foxlowe Arts

Nov 21: Nottingham Dodega

Nov 22: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Nov 23: Bristol Tunnels

Nov 25: York Fibbers

Nov 26: Crewe Box

Nov 27: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 28: Sheffield Greystones

Nov 30: Newcastle Cluny

Dec 01: Glasgow O2 ABC2

Dec 02: Edinburgh Mash House

Dec 03: Manchester Deaf Institute

Dec 07: London Islington O2 Academy