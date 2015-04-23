Outpatients forced to change name

Mikee W Goodman’s Outpatients have changed their name to Outside The Coma and will support Japanese outfit Dir En Grey in London next month.

He’s joined in the outfit by vocalist Yuuri, bassist/keyboardist Kieron Pepper, guitarist Charley Olsen and drummer Will Romain.

Goodman explains: “We had to change the name as some other band already had it. The meaning of the new name is metaphorical, meaning ‘outside the deep sleep.’”

He’s continuing with his SikTh project but is also working on fresh material with Outside The Coma and has released a promo for their track Nosebleed to coincide with the band’s support slot with Dir En Grey at the city’s O2 Academy Islington on May 24.

Goodman continues: “It’s an awesome show for us to be able to play. We’re all excited and are hoping to add a warm-up show before it – maybe in Brighton.”

Spinefarm Records reissued SikTh’s 2003 debut The Trees Are Dead & Dried Out Wait For Something Wild for Record Store Day last weekend.

Dir En Grey will also play the venue on May 23. The dates were lined up to support their ninth studio album Arche which launched in December.