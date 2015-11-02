Sikth premiere new video for Philistine Philosophies

Sikth are back with a brand new album and Metal Hammer is exclusively streaming the first video.

Speaking to Hammer about the video for Philistine Philosophies, frontman Mikee Goodman says “I wanted to explore the concept of the song visually. There is a mystical forest, a futuristic mind communication room and an evil crow. These are all metaphors through the lyrics. I guess I shall let you view and see what you think.”

Philistine Philosophies is taken from Sikth’s upcoming mini-album Opacities, out 4 December via Peaceville.

Sikth are touring this December with Hacktivist and Feed The Rhino at the following dates:

5 Dec: The Classic Grand, Glasgow

6 Dec: Academy 2, Manchester

10 Dec: Motion, Bristol

11 Dec: O2 Academy, Birmingham

12 Dec: The Forum, London

Sikth, live in London