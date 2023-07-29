Sigur Rós announce Átta film experiment

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have announced their Átta Film Experiment, which will see the creation of music videos for all ten tracks from the band's brand new album by ten different video directors, "without rules or boundaries".

The band have previously released videos for the 10-minute Blóðberg and for Andrá and today have released a new video for 8, the final track from the new album, which you can watch below.

The new video has been directed by Icelandic artist Rúrí, renowned for her political and environmental feminist activism, and whose 1983 performance and installation Rainbow I serves as the cover art for Átta, which you can also see below.

“Among the many gems of the album Átta, it was the song 8 that captivated me," Rúrí explains. "It immediately connected not only to the present, but also to infinity. Catharsis - soft, melancholic, powerful and uplifting."

Sigur Rós released Átta to streaming services last month, and the album will be released physically through Von Dur/BMG on September 1.

Pre-order Átta.