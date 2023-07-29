Sigur Rós announce Átta film experiment

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós surprise released their new album Átta earlier this year

Sigue Ros
(Image credit: Tim Dunk)

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have announced their Átta Film Experiment, which will see the creation of music videos for all ten tracks from the band's brand new album by ten different video directors, "without rules or boundaries".

The band have previously released videos for the 10-minute Blóðberg and for Andrá and today have released a new video for 8, the final track from the new album, which you can watch below.

The new video has been directed by Icelandic artist Rúrí, renowned for her political and environmental feminist activism, and whose 1983 performance and installation Rainbow I serves as the cover art for Átta, which you can also see below.

“Among the many gems of the album Átta, it was the song 8 that captivated me," Rúrí explains. "It immediately connected not only to the present, but also to infinity. Catharsis - soft, melancholic, powerful and uplifting."

Sigur Rós released Átta to streaming services last month, and the album will be released physically through Von Dur/BMG on September 1.

Pre-order Átta.

Sigur Ros

(Image credit: Von Dur/BMG)
Jerry Ewing
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.