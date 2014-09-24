Sick Of It All stream Get Bronx

Sick Of It All have launched a stream of their track Get Bronx, from upcoming album The Last Act Of Defiance.

The follow-up to 2010’s Based On A True Story is set for release on September 29 via Century Media.

And drummer Armand Majidi has stated the band have a clear aim with the 14-track title. He says: “I want fans to feel that they just heard a hardcore record that has everything – from blistering speed and bouncing groove, to heavy and pounding, to bright and melodic.”

Sick Of It All previously released a lyric video for DNC. They kick off a US tour in November and head to Europe in January – although no UK dates have been listed.

Tracklist