Sick Of It All stream Get Bronx

Sick Of It All have launched a stream of their track Get Bronx, from upcoming album The Last Act Of Defiance.
The follow-up to 2010’s Based On A True Story is set for release on September 29 via Century Media.
And drummer Armand Majidi has stated the band have a clear aim with the 14-track title. He says: “I want fans to feel that they just heard a hardcore record that has everything – from blistering speed and bouncing groove, to heavy and pounding, to bright and melodic.”
Sick Of It All previously released a lyric video for DNC. They kick off a US tour in November and head to Europe in January – although no UK dates have been listed.
Tracklist
Sound The Alarm
2061
Road Less Traveled
Get Bronx
Part Of History
Losing War
Never Back Down
Facing The Abyss
Act Your Rage
Disconnect Your Flesh
Beltway Getaway
Sidelined
Outgunned
DNC