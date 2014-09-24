Trending

Sick Of It All stream Get Bronx

By Metal Hammer  

Hear another track from The Last Act Of Defiance

Sick Of It All have launched a stream of their track Get Bronx, from upcoming album The Last Act Of Defiance.

The follow-up to 2010’s Based On A True Story is set for release on September 29 via Century Media.

And drummer Armand Majidi has stated the band have a clear aim with the 14-track title. He says: “I want fans to feel that they just heard a hardcore record that has everything – from blistering speed and bouncing groove, to heavy and pounding, to bright and melodic.”

Sick Of It All previously released a lyric video for DNC. They kick off a US tour in November and head to Europe in January – although no UK dates have been listed.

Tracklist

  1. Sound The Alarm

  2. 2061

  3. Road Less Traveled

  4. Get Bronx

  5. Part Of History

  6. Losing War

  7. Never Back Down

  8. Facing The Abyss

  9. Act Your Rage

  10. Disconnect Your Flesh

  11. Beltway Getaway

  12. Sidelined

  13. Outgunned

  14. DNC