Sick Of It All issue Hardcore Equals Freedom

Sick Of It All have announced the release of a new single and an additional date on their upcoming UK tour.

The hardcore icons issue the previously unavailable Hardcore Equals Freedom in digital formats today, with a limited run of just 1000 7-inch vinyl versions available worldwide from January 19.

Red and black versions of the 7-inch are available online, but 200 silver versions are only on sale at the band’s shows from next week. Information will follow on when and where the 100 gold vinyls will be available.

And an additional London date has been added to their tour. The show takes place at London Underworld on February 7.

SOIA released new album Last Act Of Defiance last September.

SICK OF IT ALL UK & IRELAND TOUR 2015

Jan 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms (with Broken Teeth)

Jan 30: Newcastle Think Tank at Digital

Jan 31: Leeds Brudenell (with Broken Teeth)

Feb 01: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Feb 02: Belfast Limelight 2

Feb 04: Glasgow Classic Grand

Feb 05: Manchester Sound Control (with Broken Teeth)

Feb 06: London Underworld

Feb 07: London Underworld

Feb 08: Bristol The Fleece