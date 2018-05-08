Shvpes share neon-tinged video for new track Undertones

Shvpes - Mixtape 1 1. Undertones

2. Calloused Hands

3. I’m Stuck

4. War

Shvpes have released a video for their new single Undertones.

The track has been taken from the band’s upcoming four-track EP Mixtapes 1, which is set to arrive on July 6 via Search and Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

It’s the first of three EPs that will eventually be brought together to complete a full-length album, with a title and release date to be revealed in due course.

Shvpes vocalist Griffin Dickinson says: “Our new track Undertones is very different to anything you would of heard us do before, but we think it’s our best work to date. It’s about the phrase, ‘Revenge is a dish best served cold.’

“When people mess you about in life and you wait to seek retribution when it suits you. Whether that be through success, legal proceedings, whatever. It’s about the pleasure and control in doing things on your own terms.”

Shvpes will head out on the road with Bullet For My Valentine and Blessthefall this summer and will also play European headline shows and make festival appearances. Find out more.