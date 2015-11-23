Shrapnel Records’ archive snapped up

The Orchard have snapped up the rights to Shrapnel Records’ back catalogue, it’s been announced.

As part of the deal, The Orchard will oversee physical and digital distribution of Shrapnel’s 322 album archive, which includes music by Marty Friedman, Yngwie Malmsteen, Richie Kotzen, Tony MacAlpine, Greg Howe, Jason Becker and Vinnie Moore.

Shrapnel Records’ founder Mike Varney says: “The distribution landscape has changed dramatically in the last 10 years, requiring greater staffing with expertise in digital distribution.

“Although the Shrapnel Label Group will continue making new records, the expanded distribution and accompanying administration of the back catalog was something we felt could be best served by a larger company.”

He continues: “As a pioneer in digital distribution with a tremendous track record of more than 15 years, The Orchard was in a stronger position to effectively realise this for our catalogue.”

The Orchard has acquired a number of indie labels in recent months, including Blind Pig Records, and became wholly owned by Sony Music Entertainment earlier this year.

Jason Pascal, The Orchard’s vice president of catalogue development and associate general counsel, adds: “The Shrapnel Label Group was the first American label dedicated to metal and has pioneered the development of guitar-centric records.

“To get to work with a catalogue of this size and scope is humbling and inspiring, and I couldn’t be happier that The Orchard will now serve as the steward for Shrapnel’s legacy.”