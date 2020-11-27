Shop the Apple Black Friday event and score up to £120/$150 in free gift cards with qualifying purchases

When it comes to Black Friday music deals , we’re always holding out for discounts and offers from the big-name brands. Apple is top of that list for many, but is also notorious for being tight when it comes to discounting its products. For those in the know, Black Friday is when the deals usually land from Cupertino, and this year Apple is offering money back in the shape of gift cards on qualifying purchases of some of its most popular products.

AirPods, iPhones, iPads, Beats headphones, Apple TV, MacBookPros and iMacs are all included in the deal, and the more you spend, the more you'll get back! You'll need to act fast though, this offer launches today and ends on the 30 November.

Get a free £20/$25 Apple Gift Card

Buying AirPods, AirPod Pros, or an Apple Watch Series Three this Black Friday? If you buy direct from the Apple Store then the tech giant will give you $25 cashback on a gift card which you can spend however you like in the Apple Store.

Get a free £40/$50 Apple Gift Card

Many people wait until Black Friday to get top-ticket items such as an iPhone. You'll get $50 loaded onto a gift card if you bag an iPhone SE, iPhone 11 or iPhone XR. But this offer is also valid on Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, PowerBeats Pro and PowerBeats High-Performance Wireless headphones.

Get a free £80/$100 Apple gift card

If it's an iPad Mini, or iPad Pro, Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, or an Apple HomePod that's on your mind this Black Friday, get it from the Apple Store and you'll receive a $100 gift card in return. Pocket the rebate, or use it to cross another present off the list!

Get a £120/$150 Apple Gift Card

The biggest credit comes with the purchase of a 16" Macbook Pro or a 21" iMac. If it's time to upgrade your computer then you can take advantage and essentially get another $150 to spend in the Apple Store! Move quickly though, because this offer expires on November 30.

