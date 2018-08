Shinoda's Fort Minor coming to Europe

Mike Shinoda will perform two Fort Minor shows during Linkin Park’s upcoming European tour.

He recently resurrected the outfit a decade after its last release, 2006’s Militia EP, by issuing a video for fresh track Welcome.

Now he’s confirmed Fort Minor will perform at Pumpehuset in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 26 and Berlin, Germany’s Kesselhaus on September 2. They come on the heels of a June 29 performance at LA’s Exchange. Tickets for both shows are now available.

The Welcome promo was filmed in California using 360-degree virtual reality software and it’s already been watched by over 2.4 million YouTube users.

Linkin Park are currently on tour supporting 2014’s The Hunting Party. They play five shows in China later this month before launching a European tour:

Jul 17: Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Stadium, China

Jul 19: Shenzhen CR Bay Sports Center, China

Jul 22: Shanghai Hongkou Football Stadium, China

Jul 24: Chongqing Olympic Sports Center, China

Jul 26: Beijing Workers’ Stadium, China

Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 23: Hockenheim Rock ’N’ Heim Festival, Germany

Aug 25: Rybnik Stadion Miejski W Rybniku, Poland

**Aug 26: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark (FORT MINOR)

Aug 27: Minsk Arena, Belarus

Aug 29: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 31: Jamsa Himos Park, Finland

Sep 02: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany (FORT MINOR) **

Sep 03: Berlin Stadion An Der Alten Forsterei, Germany

Sep 06: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy

Nov 01: Tempe Beach Park, AZ