Shinedown named as the hardest touring artist of 2018

A new study has found that out of all the rock and metal artists who toured in 2018, Shinedown were ahead of the pack.

The figures were compiled by Norman Records, who crunched the numbers based on the 1000 most popular artists on Songkick throughout November and December.

They then split the figures between different musical genres, with Shinedown leading the charge in the Metal/Alternative category.

They played 136 shows in 2018 and travelled 47,470 miles in the process. They were closely followed by P.O.D. and Bullet For My Valentine, while artists including Asking Alexandria, Stone Sour, Judas Priest and Marilyn Manson were also in the top 10.

The rock category – which also includes artists from the indie, folk and alernative worlds – was topped by Escape The Fate with 131 gigs played – but they travelled 81,539 miles to do so.

The rock list also features artists including Foreigner and Sleeping With Sirens – but, strangely, Def Leppard have been included in the Metal category rather than Rock.

The study also found that rock and metal acts were the hardest touring genres last year, with hip-hop, electronic, singer-songwriter and dance rounding out the top 6.

Find a full list below.

Hardest touring artists of 2018: Metal/Alternative

1. Shinedown: 136 shows - 47,470 miles travelled

2. P.O.D.: 105 shows - 41,951 miles travelled

3. Bullet For My Valentine, 101 shows - 44,450 miles travelled

4. Asking Alexandria: 99 shows - 36,396 miles travelled

5. Stone Sour: 96 shows - 59,225 miles travelled

6. Seether: 89 shows - 58,091 miles travelled

7. Puddle of Mudd: 89 shows - 44,665 miles travelled

8. Def Leppard: 86 shows - 50,500 miles travelled

9. Judas Priest: 86 shows - 38814 miles travelled

10. Marilyn Manson: 86 shows - 38,333 miles travelled

Hardest touring artists of 2018: Rock, Indie, Folk, Alternative

1. Escape the Fate: 131 shows - 81,539 miles travelled

2. Sleeping With Sirens: 110 shows - 69,836 miles travelled

3. Portugal. The Man: 106 shows - 69,638 miles travelled

4. Foreigner: 105 shows - 60,949 miles travelled

5. Milky Chance: 103 shows - 61,851 miles travelled

6. The Wombats: 102 shows - 81,105 miles travelled

7. Dashboard Confessional: 101 shows - 46,480 miles travelled

8. alt-J: 101 shows - 65,381 miles travelled

9. Editors: 101 shows - 54,025 miles travelled

10. Franz Ferdinand: 98 shows - 85,830 miles travelled