She Must Burn premiere Possessed video

London purveyors of blackened metalcore She Must Burn are debuting their new video for Possessed exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s upcoming self-titled EP, the band say Possessed is a track written to be interpreted by the listener however they wish.

“At first glance it’s a typical song about demonic possession, but the other meaning behind the lyrics is of a more relatable topic,” says keyboardist/vocalist Aimy Miller. ”The idea of someone being possessed by an everyday struggle; anxiety, addiction, depression or paranoia – things everyone will have experienced at some point in their life. It can leave you feeling like your identity has been taken over by a more sinister version of yourself, like something is taking over your body and you can’t control it. It’s evil and unwanted, but it doesn’t leave you. You’re just waiting for something to spark your soul and make it better.”

The band’s self-titled EP can be pre-ordered here.