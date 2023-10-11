"Brilliant... so out there that it's wonderful": Sharon Osbourne delivers her verdict on Black Sabbath – The Ballet

"Left-field... brilliant... wonderful."

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and longtime manager, has shared her views on the Birmingham Royal Ballet's production of Black Sabbath – The Ballet, and it's safe to say that she's a fan of the audacious, acclaimed production.

In a new video shared by the Birmingham Royal Ballet, Osbourne says: "When I first heard that Birmingham Royal Ballet was putting on a ballet to Black Sabbath music, I just thought, this is so left field. It's so not expected. Who would have ever thought the combination? And I just thought, brilliant. This is just so out there that it's wonderful."

Osbourne was present for the show's premiere at the Hippodrome theatre in Birmingham on September 23. Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler were also in attendance, as was former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant.



Iommi not only watched the show, but during the production's final number, which featured hallmark Sabbath anthem Paranoid, the guitarist appeared onstage to play live guitar on the song.

"Thanks to everyone who supported us at the Ballet, we had a great premiere last night," Iommi said on social media following the show. "I'm honoured to be involved with these talented dancers."

Watch Sharon Osbourne talk about the production below:

Earlier this year, Tony Iommi explained to Birmingham World that the arrival of rhe Black Sabbath ballet has helped him see his band's music in a whole new light.

"I'm looking at our music differently now with this, because it is being interpreted in a different way," he said. "It's still got the basic things, but then it did have in the different orchestral things coming in. And then I never thought for a minute we would have people dancing to Black Sabbath and War Pigs and Iron Man. But here we are, you know."



Black Sabbath - The Ballet runs at Theatre Royal Plymouth October 12 - 14 and Sadler's Wells in London from October 18 - October 21.