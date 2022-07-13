The 7 best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals that’ll rock your world

Day two of the Amazon Prime Day deals have really kicked in and we’ve noticed some brilliant bargains in the world of Bluetooth speakers.

While some prices are still sky high, we’ve whittled our list down to seven speakers that cost you less than $120/£120 – and with names such as Bose, Marshall, JBL and Sony in the mix, you know this selection will shake your foundations.

The first bargain that caught our eye was the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker which in on sale right now on Amazon. They've turned the volume right down from £119 to just £69.99 (opens in new tab). It's perfect for the summer months and you'll get 12 hours of playtime from a single charge. And if you’re in the US, the same speaker is available for $99.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon – thats’s 23% down from its list price of $129.95.

Regular Louder readers will know how highly we rate Marshall’s products – and there’s a face-melting deal on the dinky Marshall Emberton portable speaker over on Amazon. They’ve cut the price from £149.99 to £109 (opens in new tab) and we think you’ll be impressed with the sound. It’s also Marshall’s most popular Bluetooth speaker, so get in quick.

Check out our list below for some of the best Prime Day Bluetooth speake deals under $120/£120.

US

(opens in new tab) Sony SRS-XB23: Was $109.99 , now $88 (opens in new tab)

This Sony product brings the bass so it’s ideal if you want to blast out some sounds this summer. It’s a robust bit of kit and compact too. A single charge will give you 12 hours of music which should see you through a serious party. Buy from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Vanzon V40: Was $125.99 , now $69.99 (opens in new tab)

A neat 44% off offer here at Amazon for the waterproof and portable Vanzon V40 speaker. It has a wireless range of up to 66ft and you can pair two of them with your phone for a true stereo experience.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5: Was $129.95 , now $99.95 (opens in new tab)

Looking for a portable speaker to get the summer parties in full swing? Then this offer on the JBL Flip 5 is worth a closer look. Waterproof with great battery life, it also delivers quality audio – and Amazon have it on sale right now.

UK

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton: Was £149.99 , now £109 (opens in new tab)

All hail the brilliant Marshall Emberton portable speaker! Its might be small in stature but it packs a punch when it comes to the audio quality. Grab one with 27% off the RRP at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Color II: Was £129.95 , now £88.99 (opens in new tab)

Bose are a household name when it comes to audio equipment and we thing you’ll dig this portable Bluetooth speaker. It looks great, is waterproof and is perfect for outdoor living. Grab yours from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo - Premium Sound: £89.99 , £54.99 (opens in new tab)

This is the 4th generation Echo which comes with Premium Sound to lift your music and supports lossless HD audio. It can be controlled by your voice and control your smart home functions. This is a top speaker and you can also get add a Philips Hue smart bulb for no additional cost.

(opens in new tab) Sony SRS-XB33: Was £150 , now £109 (opens in new tab)

This potable speaker features in our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers due to its massive sound and fun factor (It has a flashing disco light). We think this is a great deal on a top speaker.

US

UK

Related guides