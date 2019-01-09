Serj Tankian and M Shadows to guest on new album by System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan says he'll release his new album with his These Grey Men project in the coming months.

While he and his SOAD bandmates have hit an impasse regarding new material, he’s forged ahead with the record – and he reveals he’s brought in some big names to help him, including vocalist Serj Tankian and Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows.

Dolmayan tells SOAD Mexico: “I’m still working on it – it’ll be released within the next four months. All the songs are finished, but we’re in the process of adding strings.

“There’s some cool artists on it. Serj sang two songs and the Avenged Sevenfold singer M Shadows, he sang a song.

“I have a bunch of other friends. Tom Morello played guitar on a song. I know it’s been forever, but it will be released.”

System Of A Down haven’t released an album since 2005’s Hypnotize, with Dolmayan quashing hopes of a new record in June last year saying "I don’t know if it’s ever gonna happen at this point.”

Bassist Shavo Odadjian also lamented the lack of new material from the band back in October, with his comments coming on the back of Tankian explaining some of the reasons why there’s been a lack of fresh output from the band.

System Of A Down will play at Chicago Open Air later this year on a bill featuring artists including Tool and Ghost.