Kreator announce 2017 Euro tour with Sepultura, Soilwork

Kreator have announced a 2017 European tour with Sepultura, Soilwork and Aborted.
The shows will be in support of Kreator’s as-yet untitled 14th album. No release date has been confirmed for the follow-up to 2012’s Phantom Antichrist.
Frontman Mille Petrozza says: “Finally we are gonna be back on a headlining tour through Europe again. It will be more than two years by then since our last run and we have some amazing ideas for a new stage show, supporting our new album.
“It will be nothing less than spectacular, I promise. Looking forward to see all of you metal maniacs in 2017. And this will just be the beginning.”
The tour kicks off in the Netherlands on February 2 and wraps up in Kreator’s homeland of Germany in March.
Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser says: “I’m so happy to have the chance to tour with Kreator and Soilwork in Europe. Kreator are one of my main early influences in heavy music, it will be a privilege to share the stage with them.
“We are going to have a new album out in autumn 2016, and the tour with Kreator will be our first shows in Europe playing the new songs live, I couldn’t think of a better way to start this new cycle.”
This week, an Indonesian store owner avoided a treason charge after being arrested for selling Kreator t-shirts featuring the hammer and sickle logo.
Kreator/Sepultura/Soilwork/Aborted European tour 2017
Feb 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 03: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany
Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania
Feb 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 21: Trezzo Live Club, Italy
Feb 22: Grenoble Summum, France
Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Feb 25: Toulouse Bikini, France
Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 28: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 01: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Mar 02: London 02 Forum, UK
Mar 03: Torhout De Mast, Belgium
Mar 04: Essen Grughalle, Germany