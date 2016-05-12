Kreator announce 2017 Euro tour with Sepultura, Soilwork

Kreator have announced a 2017 European tour with Sepultura, Soilwork and Aborted.

The shows will be in support of Kreator’s as-yet untitled 14th album. No release date has been confirmed for the follow-up to 2012’s Phantom Antichrist.

Frontman Mille Petrozza says: “Finally we are gonna be back on a headlining tour through Europe again. It will be more than two years by then since our last run and we have some amazing ideas for a new stage show, supporting our new album.

“It will be nothing less than spectacular, I promise. Looking forward to see all of you metal maniacs in 2017. And this will just be the beginning.”

The tour kicks off in the Netherlands on February 2 and wraps up in Kreator’s homeland of Germany in March.

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser says: “I’m so happy to have the chance to tour with Kreator and Soilwork in Europe. Kreator are one of my main early influences in heavy music, it will be a privilege to share the stage with them.

“We are going to have a new album out in autumn 2016, and the tour with Kreator will be our first shows in Europe playing the new songs live, I couldn’t think of a better way to start this new cycle.”

This week, an Indonesian store owner avoided a treason charge after being arrested for selling Kreator t-shirts featuring the hammer and sickle logo.

Kreator/Sepultura/Soilwork/Aborted European tour 2017

Feb 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 03: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany

Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania

Feb 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 21: Trezzo Live Club, Italy

Feb 22: Grenoble Summum, France

Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Feb 25: Toulouse Bikini, France

Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 01: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Mar 02: London 02 Forum, UK

Mar 03: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Mar 04: Essen Grughalle, Germany