Sepultura film trailer released

A trailer has been released for an upcoming Sepultura documentary.

The film is directed by Otavio Juliano and will be issued via InterFace Filmes, although no title or release date have yet been confirmed.

Juliano has followed Sepultura for a number of years, through “a time of tension and triumph for the band, as they toured and recorded their albums Kairos and The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart.”

The band plan to release their 14th album this year and have recently posted a string of images from the studio.