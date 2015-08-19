Sepultura aim for 2016 album release

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser says the band will release their 14th album next year.

They’re set to start writing material for the follow-up to 2013’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart soon, with Kisser and drummer Eloy Casagrande already sharing ideas.

Kisser tells Impact: “The new album, we’re gonna starting working now. I have a lot of riffs here and there. Eloy also has some ideas. But we need really to start organising and then get ready for practice and really develop the songs properly. But we’re gonna take our time, probably for an end of 2016 release.”

He adds that recent 30th anniversary celebration single Under My Skin won’t be on their next release. He says: “That song is not a part of any album, it’s something very specific for this year, a celebration of 30 years.

“And it’s a gift to our fans who have a Sepultura tattoo. It’s such a showing of great respect for the band, for the music, and I think it was the minimum that we could do. And we wrote this specific song for them and we released it only on vinyl and digital. It’s a special collector’s item.”

Sepultura have a run of UK winter shows scheduled.

SEPULTURA WINTER UK TOUR 2015

Nov 17: Manchester Club Academy Nov 18: Glasgow Classic Grand Nov 19: Bristol Marble Factory Nov 20: London Electric Ballroom